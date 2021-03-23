Menu

Watch
News

Actions

Montana man to go to trial following Idaho bar shooting

items.[0].image.alt
Santos Chaparro/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wooden gavel and stand (ca. 1920s) used by the Associated Press Board of Directors at their meetings throughout the 20th century. (AP Photo/Corporate Archives/Santos Chaparro)
Gavel generic
Posted at 10:36 AM, Mar 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-23 12:36:18-04

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — A jury trial for a Montana man accused of shooting into a crowd outside a bar in Idaho last year has been scheduled for April 28.

Twenty-four-year-old Austin L. Sherper of Whitefish, Montana, is charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder. Authorities say police responded to reports of a shooting at the Iron Horse Bar & Grill in Coeur d'Alene on July 11 around 9 p.m.

Police said Sherper had an altercation with security staff after he was removed from the building. Authorities say he allegedly returned, shooting between six and nine shots.

Two people were injured. It’s not clear from online records if Sherper has an attorney.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Shine A Light