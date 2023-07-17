Monday's brush fire in Middleton came just feet away from a home

MIDDLETON, Idaho — Early Monday morning, a lightning strike started a vegetation fire in Middleton.

The Middleton/Star Fire Department says they responded to the fire just before 6:00am and they estimate the fire burned around 60 acres before it was contained.

During the fire, there was only one structure that was threatened. The blaze came right up to Carol Vezzoso's house.

At first, Vezzoso was woken up by the thunderstorm. She had hoped it would bring some rain.

"There was just a few sprinkles and that was it, so I went back to bed at 6, and about 6:30 I hear a knock on the door," Vezzoso told Idaho News 6.

The knock on the door was from fire officials, warning the Vezzosos they might have to leave. As the flames got closer to the house, they were told they needed to go.

Shane Azek, a battalion chief with Middleton Star Fire said there was a lot of help fighting the fire. Middleton Star, Boise, Meridian, Eagle, and the Bureau of Land Management had over 30 people fighting the blaze.

It was something that gave Vezzoso confidence that her home would be fine.

“Makes you feel great that they’re on top of it," Vezzoso said about the amount of fire personnel. "Especially when I went back to bed and here they are looking out for me."

A fire truck was parked in the driveway and was able to stop the fire from spreading into the Vezzoso property.

Azek told Idaho News 6 he was glad the house was surrounded by a good amount of defensible space. The green grass and pavement around the Vezzoso's house stopped the blaze from getting to the building.

Vezzoso says she is grateful to all of the Fire Departments for saving her house.