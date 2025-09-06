Mission 43 is an organization that helps veterans and their spouses after the military. On September 11, Mission 43 will host a 5k run in Ann Morrison Park to bring the community together on this historic day.

"I think it is the defining event of my generation, I mean, it was for me," said Dan McGurkin, the director of Mission 43.

“It's remembering the inherent value of each and every one of the American lives that we lost, and the other part is remembering what they would probably tell us if they were still here, is to live really intentionally and enjoy the time we have."

Meet the new directors!

Mission 43 gears up for the Miles of Remembrance Run on September 11th

Mission 43 and the Idaho Outdoor Fieldhouse both have new directors. McGurkin served as an officer for nearly ten years in the Marine Corps with multiple deployments, and the Moscow native knew he wanted to return to Idaho after his service.

He then found a home with Mission 43.

Andy Johnson is the new director of the Idaho Outdoor Fieldhouse. Johnson retired as an officer in the Army. Johnson is excited for the future of the fieldhouse as it's the home of Mission 43 and the Idaho Challenged Athletes Foundation. The fieldhouse has been open for two years, and already it has had a huge impact on Idaho CAF.

"The range and scope of things that they are doing, especially since the fieldhouse was created, has just exploded," said Johnson. "The number of grants, the number of opportunities, and I think it is a transformative place."

The Idaho Outdoor Fieldhouse is a 55,000 square foot facility on a seven-acre campus near the Boise River. Johnson wants to develop a cohort style where adaptive athletes, veterans, and active duty service members come together to thrive.

"We want to do more work with Mountain Home Air Force Base, so Mountain Home if you are listening, we really want you to come down and visit. We want to be involved with you," said Johnson.

Your next opportunity to learn more about these organizations and to participate in a meaningful run happens on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Ann Morrison Park. Click here for more information on how to sign up for the 9/11 Miles of Remembrance Run.

“I love the 9/11 run and I invite all of you to come out and participate and take time to remember with the community," said Johnson.