Missing Treasure Valley woman found safe, stuck in snow in Oregon

A Treasure Valley woman reported missing in Oregon Friday night has been found safe.

52-year-old Ruby Pike of Star was known to be traveling from Portland, Oregon to the Treasure Valley but was reported missing by her husband when he lost contact with her and she never returned home Friday night as planned.

The next morning at about 8:00 am, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the overdue motorist. Pike had been traveling in a white Toyota Tundra with a canopy and Idaho plates and told a family member she was taking a scenic route home.

Pike’s cell phone was pinged at about 4:13pm Friday, placing her about ten miles south of Ukiah, Oregon that afternoon.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office along with Oregon State Police began a search and rescue and were unable to locate Pike.

Around noon on Saturday, January 20th, patrol deputies from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office were called out along with members of the Grant County Search and Rescue.

At about 7:58 p.m., Deputy Smith and Deputy Vandehey from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office located Pike’s vehicle on Forest Road 52 near milepost 35 stuck in the snow. Deputies located Pike inside the vehicle in good health.

Deputies transported Mrs. Pike to Ukiah where she was checked by ambulance staff and reunited with her family.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public that a lot of these rural routes are not maintained in the winter time and are impassable.