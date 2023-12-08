Missing Person: Nampa Police looking for help

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa Police department is asking the public for any information that can help them to locate missing Nampa Woman.

Penny Kay Clark, 72, was last in contact with family members on Tuesday, December 5, in the afternoon. She was headed out to run errands, and may have been headed to Melba or Kuna areas.

Penny is 5'05", 150 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes, she also wears glasses.

She was last seen wearing a teal-colored hat, gray windbreaker style jacket, gray pants and black shoes.

Her car is described as a Silver 2021s Chevy Equinox, ID License plate number 2CA E087.

Penny is 5'05", 150 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes, she also wears glasses.

She was last seen wearing a teal-colored hat, gray windbreaker style jacket, gray pants and black shoes.

Her car is described as a Silver 2021s Chevy Equinox, ID License plate number 2CA E087.

Anyone with information on Penny's whereabouts, or who may have seen her, is asked to call the Nampa Dispatch at 208-465-2257, choose option 1

