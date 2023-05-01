Missing Kayaker Reported on the Boise River

BOISE, Idaho — Units from the Boise Fire Department responded to a report of a missing kayaker on the Boise River. The Boise Police also assisted in the search.

Boise Fire units are responding to a report of a missing kayaker on the Boise River. BPD is assisting with the search. More information to follow. — Boise Fire Dept. (@BoiseFire) May 1, 2023

The missing male kayaker went in the water at Barber Park, and his last known location was in the middle of the river channel near the E Parkcenter Bridge.

The Boise Fire Dive Team has recovered an inflatable kayak on the river, though they have not located the man. The search has now been transitioned from a search to a recovery effort.

For the past week, the fire department has been warning of “Dangerous River Conditions” on the river. Flows have been rising steadily with warmer tempatures and were hovering around 6,000 cfs for the last week. 6,000 cfs is not considered flood stage but it is very dangerous for any recreators and their pets.

RELATED | Dangerous River Condition warning issued



People walking along the greenbelt should exercise caution and steer clear of the river as banks can often soften and be severely eroded beneath the grass.

If you see someone who gets into trouble, the fire department says do not go into the water after them, instead call 9-1-1 immediately. But be aware of where you are and be prepared to communicate locations well; dispatchers need to know how many people are in the water, where they are located, the closest street cross street, bridge crossing, what park, what side of the river, etc.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office will continue the investigation.

