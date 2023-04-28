Dangerous River Condition warning issued

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Fire Department, along with Parks and Rec, Boise Police, Ada County Parks and Waterways and others, have issued a warning for 'Dangerous River Conditions' in and around the Boise River.

Current river flows are just at 6000cfs, making it extremely dangerous for people and pets to be in the water or near the berms and banks.

The water is cold and can quickly sweep away people and pets, even the strongest of swimmers. Debris in the river, such as tree limbs and bark, can injure people at contribute to extreme risk.

Flooding will limit, if not eliminate, access to the river, and people are advised to avoid recreating in and immediately near the river to avoid danger.

As a reminder, there are several areas of the Greenbelt closed due to flooding, and detours are marked.

If you see anyone in trouble in the river, call 9-1-1 immediately, but do not go in the water after them.