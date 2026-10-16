BOISE, Idaho — Millions of dollars are flowing into Idaho’s elections, including campaigns supporting and opposing Proposition 1, as Secretary of State Phil McGrane says growing interest from outside groups is making elections more expensive.

Campaign and independent spending on Idaho’s legislative races and state ballot measures totaled $17.3 million in 2024, according to the secretary of state’s spending dashboard.

McGrane, whose office oversees campaign finance reporting, said Idaho’s growth and nationally significant ballot issues are drawing attention from donors beyond the state.

“There are outside groups that are now paying attention and money coming from Washington DC and other states that is also being spent in Idaho,” McGrane said.

WATCH: Who’s funding Idaho campaigns? A look at spending and disclosure

Millions flow into Idaho elections as outside donors take interest

Candidates’ campaign accounts tell only part of the story. Independent groups also spend money separately to support or oppose candidates.

“What we're trying to do is shine light on the money in Idaho politics,” McGrane said.

In the 2024 Republican primary, the Idaho Federation for Children PAC spent $80,655 opposing then-Rep. Melissa Durrant, who had voted against a private-school tax credit bill. Durrant lost to Chris Bruce by 83 votes.

The spending totals do not establish how many votes the advertising changed, but they illustrate how much independent groups can invest in a single legislative race.

This year, money is also flowing into campaigns supporting and opposing Proposition 1, Idaho’s abortion rights initiative.

As of Oct. 12, reported independent spending on the measure exceeded $2.5 million, including about $1.1 million supporting it and more than $1.4 million opposing it, according to campaign finance records cited by the Idaho Capital Sun.

Those spending figures are separate from fundraising totals.

Idahoans United for Women and Families, the political action committee supporting Proposition 1, had raised more than $5.6 million as of Oct. 12, including more than $2.3 million from outside Idaho. Its donors include the Washington, D.C.-based Government That Works PAC.