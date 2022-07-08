Middleton mayor releases more information on police chief's resignation

MIDDLETON, Idaho — Middleton Police Chief Alan Takeuchi was investigated for policy violations ahead of his resignation, Middleton Mayor Steve Rule said Thursday.

In a statement, Rule said an officer filed a complaint against Takeuchi in April 2022 and an investigator from a third party began an impartial investigation. The investigation found evidence of multiple policy violations but no evidence of criminal misconduct, Rule said.

Rule did not define what policy violations were discovered.

The policy violation handling "pointed out a leadership failure within the police department" and Takeuchi was given an opportunity to address the violations, according to Rule. The City Council and Rule determined "it was in the best interest of the city to consider removal of the Chief from office" but Takeuchi resigned ahead of the meeting. \

Takeuchi led the department since 2017. Middleton Police Department Officer Greg Langley resigned his position June 29, 2022, according to Rule.

"The Mayor and City Council wish Alan Takeuchi and Greg Langley the very best going forward," Rule said in the statement. "The city desires the department to move forward in a positive direction and will not provide further detail or have further comment on these confidential personnel matters."

Idaho News 6 placed a public records request into the City of Middleton as well as questions about who will lead the department.