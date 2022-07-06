MIDDLETON, Idaho — Middleton Police Chief Alan Takeuchi resigned Tuesday ahead of Middleton City Council's planned proposal to remove him from office.

City Council planned to remove him through a provision of Idaho Law, but the reasoning for removing him is currently unclear.

Middleton Mayor Steve Rule confirmed to Idaho News 6 that Takeuchi resigned Tuesday.

"I am saddened to receive Chief Takeuchi's resignation yesterday," said Rule.

Takeuchi has led the department since 2017.

Idaho News 6 placed a public records request into the City of Middleton as well as questions about who will lead the department. This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.