Metallica to play in Boise in November

Taco Bell Arena has announced Metallica will rock the Treasure Valley this November.
The venue unveiled the news this morning.
JUST ANNOUNCED: @Metallica is returning to North America on the WorldWired Tour 2018 and they're coming to @TacoBellArena on Nov. 28th! Tickets on sale Fri. 3/2 10am, venue presale will be 3/1 - stay tuned for more info! pic.twitter.com/GcDatDsEpn— Taco Bell Arena (@TacoBellArena) February 26, 2018
The WorldWired Tour 2018 hits Boise on November 28th.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, but presale tickets go on sale Thursday. Taco Bell Arena says it will provide additional details on Wednesday.