Metallica to play in Boise in November

7:58 AM, Feb 26, 2018
Bertel, Steve
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Taco Bell Arena has announced Metallica will rock the Treasure Valley this November. 

The venue unveiled the news this morning. 

The WorldWired Tour 2018 hits Boise on November 28th. 

Tickets go on sale this Friday, but presale tickets go on sale Thursday.  Taco Bell Arena says it will provide additional details on Wednesday. 

