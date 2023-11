MERIDIAN, IDAHO — Meridian Road is back open ahead of schedule after crews made repairs to a water main break that took place on Monday.

Neighborhood Reporter Isaiah Sharp previously reported the City of Meridian cited backfilling materials and the continuous traffic running over the area as the cause of the break.

The resulting break sent 3,000 gallons of water a minute into the Merdian Lanes Bowling Alley leaving some sections in ankle-deep water.