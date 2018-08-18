Meridian Police locate, arrest Boise man accused of beating ex-girlfriend

Karen Lehr
3:13 PM, Aug 18, 2018
MERIDIAN, Idaho - A Boise man accused of severely battering his ex-girlfriend Friday afternoon is now in custody, facing several felony charges.

Meridian Police say 33-year-old Brant Nye unlawfully entered his ex-girlfriends Meridian home around 1:20 p.m. Friday, where officials say Nye severely battered the female victim causing significant injury that required surgery.

Meridian Police sought the public's assistance in locating Nye Friday afternoon, and ultimately took him into custody in Boise.

Nye is charged with Burglary (F), Property - Malicious Injury to Property (F), Battery-Aggravated (F), No Contact Order Violation - Third Offense (F), Burglary (F), and Battery- Unlawful Use of Force or Violence Upon the Person of Another (M).

