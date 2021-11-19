Meridian PD searching for missing 14-year-old boy

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian Police are searching for a missing and endangered 14-year old boy.

Nicholas "Nick" Garvin did not attend school on Thursday, Nov. 18, and was last seen near S. White Castle and W. Preston St., Eagle ID around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Garvin is about 5' 8", 160 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a brown leather jacket with a brown fur collar, blue jeans and a black cowboy hat. Police say he left all his items at home and took his white and red TREK bicycle.

Meridian PD

Meridian Police ask anyone who has seen Nick or has information regarding his whereabouts to call dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677).