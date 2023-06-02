Meridian Officer recorded striking a man during arrest has been exonerated

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian Police Department chief says the officer who was caught on camera repeatedly punching a man acted within department policy.

Idaho News Six received video in mid-May that shows a man on the ground with an officer repeatedly punching him in the face near the intersection of Ten Mile and Ustick.

Officers say the man, who had double cuffed due to his size, had slipped his handcuffs to the front of his body, prompting a second officer to assist with re-restraining him.

When they released one of the man's hands to re-cuff it, officers say the man was able to pull away and threw an elbow striking the officer.

That's when officers say they forced the man to the ground and one of them struck him multiple times.

BLM Video Meridian Police striking suspect

The investigation reviewed almost twenty minutes of the body cam recordings of what transpired before and during the incident.

Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea said every time police have to use force the incident is unpleasant and complicated and never looks like it does in training or on television.

He went on to say the department will adjust training tactics and continue to emphasize other techniques than striking to gain a suspect's compliance.

Originally the officers were responding to reports that a man was passed out in a running vehicle near the intersection where the incident occurred.

The man who was punched in the incident was later arrested and charged with DUI, drug possession, resisting arrest, battering an officer, and felon in possession of a firearm.

