Twitter video shows a local officer striking a man in custody

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian Police Department has issued a statement addressing a video that was released on Twitter earlier today showing a police officer punching a person being restrained on the ground.

According to the police statement, they were responding to reports of a motorist being passed out in traffic near the intersection of Ten Mile and Ustick, presumably from driving under the influence.

They contend that while trying to apply handcuffs to the motorist, a 31 year old man, he was able to free one hand and struck the officer. That is not seen in the video that was posted on Twitter.

The officers were able to get the person on the ground and proceeded to strike him in the face while completing the arrest.

The man was also reported to be in possession of a handgun.

The man was treated at a local hospital for his injuries and was booked into the Ada County Jail and charged with several misdemeanors, including assault and battery, possession of a controlled substance, prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm.

Idaho News 6 is reaching out to the Twitter user, Black Lives Matter Boise to obtain the video and for additional comment. The Tweet says in part, "Here is #Meridian #police #department beating the [expletive] out of a person that is clearly on the ground."