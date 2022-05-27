Meridian follows tradition with new fire truck

The City of Meridian got a new fire truck today.

The new apparatus arrived at Fire Station One ... and was greeted by a crowd of locals.

It is tradition for community members to push a new fire engine into its garage for the first time.

And that's not an easy task considering the vehicle weighs 40 tons.

"It's an absolute pleasure to be a part of this. This is the first push-in that I've attended personally and it's exciting to see everyone's faces as they see it for the first time and its, yeah, total enjoyment," says Meridian fire captain, Luke Smillie.

The old ladder truck was 15 years old, but will be kept on standby just in case it's ever needed.

Meridian and Boise are both growing vertically, which is why the chief says these ladder trucks are so important.