MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian Firefighters are currently training for the 32nd Annual LLS Firefighter Stair Climb being held in Seattle on March 12 in support of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Over 2,000 firefighters are expected to climb the stairs of the second tallest skyscraper west of the Mississippi in full turnout gear, which weighs over 60 pounds, including wearing air masks.

“Everyone has their own reason, I lost my little sister to Leukemia, she was 9 years old. So I climb for Susie. I have for years. I made a vow to do this every year that I'm a firefighter,” said Grant Hamilton, Captain of the Meridian Fire Department.

Tomorrow the Meridian firefighters will be at the Dutch Bros' Coffee on Overland from 8:00am to noon, where one dollar from every drink purchased will be donated towards their goal.

“The climb itself is extremely hard for me, it's taxing, but you get through it. In the end, I just look at it and have the feeling that this has to be easier than going through cancer. And if I can raise another dollar to help somebody through it, it's worth it,” said Hamilton.

If you would like to donate money towards the Meridian Firefighters' goal click here.