Watch Now
News

Actions

Meridian Fire Department participates in 32nd Annual Firefighter Stair Climb for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

Posted at 3:37 PM, Mar 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-13 17:37:38-04

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian Fire Department participated in the 32nd Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Firefighters Stair Climb in Seattle on March 12.

The MFD earned just under $14,000 for LLS by climbing 69 flights of stairs in the 2nd tallest billing west of the Mississippi, the Columbia Building in Seattle.

Over 2000 firefighters from all over the country participated in the climb. Firefighters make the climb wearing full gear (over 60lbs. worth) including air masks.

RELATED | Meridian Firefighters are currently training for the 32nd Annual LLS Firefighter stair climb

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light