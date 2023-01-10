Meridian City Council seeking applications for $50,000 Neighborhood Grants

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian City Council is seeking applications for its Neighborhood Grant funding project. The Council has allocated $50,000, to be awarded to Meridian residents, for projects that bring Meridian neighbors together and improve the community.

The program supports residents and organizations who want to lead an improvement project on public property or an easement within city limits. Applications are being accepted for projects that positively impact neighborhoods through updating features, adding elements or beautification projects.

"Residents within our neighborhoods play an important part to the services we provide and the makeup of our city. The grant program is an opportunity for residents to propose projects that will enhance just that," said Mayor Robert Simison.

Previous projects have included the creation of a pollinator garden at Heroes Park and upgrades at Bear Creek playground.

Their is no minimum, but a maximum of $50,000 may be requested per project. Groups may request funds for more than one project.

Applications are being accepted through March 6, 2023. Approved projects will be chosen by a selection panel on March 20.

If you are interested in learning more, or submitting a project idea, you can find an application and project criteria specifics at MeridianCity.org.