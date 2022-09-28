Meridian church thanks community for Ukraine support, plans third donation drive

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A Meridian church responsible for organizing two successful donation drives to help people in Ukraine is thanking the community for their donations during an open house Wednesday evening.

They'll be serving authentic Ukrainian treats at the Full Gospel Slavic Church in Meridian from 6-8 p.m. where community members can learn more about how local donations collected in the Treasure Valley have been distributed on the ground in Ukraine.

Organizers say they've collected $125,000 and 6,200 boxes of donated items including food, water, clothing and medical supplies.

"Food was distributed to people who didn't have any food, medication was distributed to hospitals and maternity centers and given to refugees who had to cross all of Ukraine to go to Europe; there was a lot of help needed," Humanitarian Aid for Ukraine coordinator Leo Martsinyuk said. "Also clothing was distributed to people who didn't have any clothing; So they're telling me that the impact was huge."

Organizers are now planning a third donation drive at the Full Gospel Slavic Church from Oct. 20-22. They say the need for donations continues amid the ongoing war, especially as winter weather approaches.

"Millions more refugees are anticipated and are already starting to flee hard-hit areas where the infrastructure has been completely destroyed, so no water, no heat, no access to food, clothing, medication," spokesperson Natalia Khochay said. "So we are gearing this upcoming drive to meet those needs specifically."

They hope the Treasure Valley will step up again to donate cold weather clothing, baby items, non-perishable foods, and first aid supplies.

