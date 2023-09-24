Meridian car show highlighting importance of cancer screenings

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Blue Ribbon Rally car show took place on September 23 to bring awareness to prostate cancer.

Idaho Urologic Institute, Boise ID Jeep Club, Idaho British Car Club, and Valley Corvettes came together for the event. The family-friendly event featured food trucks, music, and awards for the best vehicles displayed.

BRENDYN JONES

Joe Lague attended the event displaying a BMW. He himself is a survivor of cancer says that a prostate screening saved his life and now lives with gratitude.

"Little else in life will make you feel more alive than knowing something is trying to kill you. So I feel great about being here and of course, getting the treatment. Every day is a great day," said Lague.