Meridian Canine Rescue to host 3rd annual golf tournament

MERIDIAN, Idaho — This Friday, Meridian Canine Rescue will hold their third annual golf tournament to help raise money and awareness for the animals they rescue.

This year's tournament will be held at the Lakeview Golf Club in Meridian.

In the last two years, the golf tournament has brought in tens of thousands of dollars that has gone to a variety of things like toys, supplies, food, and improving the behavioral health of the animals.

If you want to participate the link to sign up for the tournament is here.