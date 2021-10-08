Meridian Canine Rescue hosts 2nd annual golf tournament

STAR, Idaho — The rainy weather did not stop the Meridian Canine Rescue from hosting its 2nd annual charity golf tournament Friday morning at River Birch Golf Course in Star.

Golfers teed off at 9 a.m. to raise money for the rescue’s four-legged friends and raise awareness for all other rescues and shelters in the Treasure Valley.

“We’re a dog community, and this is just great for the Treasure Valley,” Organizer Cassie Jordan said.

Idaho News 6

Aside from Idaho Gives, the annual Meridian Canine Rescue charity golf tournament is the rescue's largest fundraiser. Last year, around $12,000 was raised.

“This year obviously our goal is to meet that and maybe even exceed it,” Jordan said.

The funds previously went toward toys, food and new supplies — but with the communities support throughout the last few months, this year’s money raised go toward improving behavioral health.

“We bring dogs in that might not have the right behavioral issues to get adopted back out and we work with them for months, sometimes years until they can be up for adoption,” Jordan said. “So our money goes to all behavioral and then, of course, all of our veterinarian bills.”

Idaho News 6

Much like last year, golfers came from other states for a chance to swing for charity.

“I am from Camas, Washington,” golfer Ben Hoang said. “I came all the way here to hang out with some buddies, that and its for a good cause and so I thought we’d come support.”

A handful of local companies joined the tournament with teams and through sponsorships, including Holiday Lighting Pro.

“We just like to get involved in the community any chance we get,” golfer and sponsor David Neva said. “It’s a good day for our guys to take a break from hanging Christmas lights and get out on the course and swing some clubs.”

“We as a community need to show that there is support for these animals and we do show it. We show it by adding dog parks like Ann Morrison dog park. We show it by Nampa putting in even more to their dog park," Jordan said. Whether we have the event in Star or Meridian or Boise next year if that’s what we decide, it's just, we’re coming together to support the animals.”