Meridian Canine Rescue relocation campaign

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A local animal shelter lost their lease and within two days of fundraising, they were able to get a second chance at survival.

The non-profit Meridian Canine Rescue was facing a critical challenge as their lease in Meridian was expiring, and skyrocketing rent prices made renewing their current lease unfeasible.

They were able to secure a new location on a private farm in Emmett, but needed funds fast for a down payment.

They set a fundraising goal of $38,000 and the community answered. Within 48-hours, Meridian Canine Rescue had raised over $43,000.

Their focus has now shifted to raising an additional $29,000 for secure fencing around their property.

If you'd like to make a donation, you can visit their website.

