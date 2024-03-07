Shelter Shift: Meridian Canine Rescue plans move after large rent increase

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian Canine Rescue is packing up and headed to a new facility after they were priced out of their current space.



When MCR tried to renew their lease, they realized they could not afford the more than 30% increase in rent to their facility.

The nonprofit's mission is to partner with owners on training their dogs correctly as to prevent the amount of surrendered dogs.

This canine rescue non-profit that saves dogs from being euthanized is getting ready for a shelter shift.

“If somebody wants to volunteer and help us move, we have to move a lot of things here that are huge!” said Board President Karinna Lozano.

After 7 years in their Meridian location Meridian Canine Rescue went to renew their lease with TOK Commercial, they found out that their new rent would be over 30% more, to keep up with inflation.

“We explained that we needed it for three [more] years, we explained that we are a nonprofit, but we cannot afford it," said Lozano.

The rescue team has a ‘paws-ative’ outlook on the sudden change in plans, “So this actually kinda triggers the move that we always wanted to [make], we have been planning a move for more than 4 years, but we never really had enough funds,”

As for the future facility, almost 15 acres of land is waiting for these pups in Emmett.

“We will have a lot of play yards, we will have a lot of space for doing training, for pet owners that need help,” said Lozano.

Board President Lozano tells me they receive at least 30 applications to surrender dogs a month so their team is ready for the new agricultural space.

“We may rescue some farm animals as well," Lozano says.

For canine owners looking to stay closer to Meridian, they'll still offer informational classes at CapEd in Meridian.

Current volunteer staff have organized fostering the dogs during their move, and once they are settled in their new facility the team is looking to revamp their foster program in hopes to keep finding them “fur-ever” homes.