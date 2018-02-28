Meridian Anti-Drug Coalition kicks off four-week workshop series

MERIDIAN - The Meridian Anti-Drug Coalition kicked off their four-week workshop series Tuesday focused on Treasure Valley teens and substance abuse.

While the workshop focuses on teens, most in attendance were adults who work closely with local youth on a regular basis including parents, teachers, school counselors and administrators.

"I really like to emphasize to adults that are out in the community that they are in the eyes of children all the time, and they're mentors to youth and that you need to demonstrate responsible use if you choose to do so once you're of legal age," Meridian Police Department Substance Abuse Prevention Coordinator Kendal Nagy said. "And that really sets the tone for youth."

Tuesday's workshop focused on the unintended consequences of marijuana legalization and the impacts substance abuse can have on a community.

"It's not just about marijuana," Mary Liz Jones with the Meridian Anti-Drug Coalition said. "It's all about teens and substance abuse and things we need to know in our community so we can make our community safe."

Much of Tuesday's presentation was given by former federal drug prosecutor Monte Stiles, and each workshop will focus on a different topic.

Next week's workshop (March 6) will focus on youth drug citations, where teens can hear from a school resource officer and learn the legal consequences of drug use and possession.

Each Tuesday night workshop runs from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the West Ada School District Headquarters in the Salmon River room.

Classes are free to attend but you need to register in advance.

For more information click here, and to register for upcoming workshops call 208-846-7313.