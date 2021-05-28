Memorial Day events happening around the Treasure Valley

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — Memorial Day happens on the last Monday in May and celebrations are happening in person around the Treasure Valley this year. Here is a round-up of ceremonies you can attend:

Boise Memorial Day weekend

The City of Boise will observe Memorial Day from May 29 to May 31 at Morris Hill Cemetery. Staff will be on-site in a limited capacity Saturday through Monday to help the public in identifying grave locations.

Hours at the cemetery are:

May 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The cemetery main office will be closed, but Boise Parks and Recreation employees will be available to provide more information. Social distancing protocols will be observed and rubber gloves and hand sanitizer will be available.

There will be Civil War reenactments at Morris Hill Cemetery and Fort Boise Military Cemetery. The reenactment at Morris Hill Cemetery will start at 11:45 a.m. on Memorial Day and the reenactment at Fort Boise Military Reserve Cemetery is scheduled to start at 12:45 p.m. on Memorial Day.

Pioneer Cemetery and Fort Boise Military Reserve Cemetery will be open to the public on Memorial Day weekend but will not be staffed.

Meridian Memorial Day Tribute at Rock of Honor

The City of Meridian is hosting its ceremony at the Rock of Honor in Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park at 11 a.m. on Monday. The Rock of Honor is a monument honoring military members and others from Meridian who have died during wars past and present.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own folding chairs or lawn blankets, as seats are limited. A flyover with vintage planes from the Warhawk Air Museum will take place at approximately 11 a.m.

During the 45 minute ceremony, the names of Meridian’s 62 fallen heroes will be read out loud. The ceremony will also feature a short speech, a wreath laying, a rifle salute and the playing of Taps. The event also pays tribute to police, firefighters, first responders and healthcare workers.

Nampa Memorial Day Ceremony at Kohlerlawn Cemetery

The City of Nampa’s ceremony is taking place at 10 a.m. at Veteran’s Loop in Kohlerlawn Cemetery. Parking is available in designated areas, for more information call 208-468-5797.

Below is the full program is the ceremony:

Welcome – David Ferdinand

Bag Pipes – Lloyd Blackstone, joined by Nampa American Legion Commander, Veterans, Troop 112 Honor Guard, Gem State Young Marines, and Legion Riders

Presentation of the Colors and Pledge of Allegiance – Troop 112 Honor Guard

National Anthem – Patti Syme

Opening Prayer – Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling

The History of the American Legion – Shawn Langehennig

Special Music – Obadiah Neasham

Keynote Speaker – Rev. Bill Roscoe, President of the Boise Rescue Mission Ministries

Special Music – Obadiah Neasham

Laying of the Wreath – Ee-dah-how Chapter of the DAR

Three Volleys – American Legion Post 18 Honor Guard

Taps – SGT Larre Robertson

Closing Prayer – Nampa Councilwoman Sandi Levi

Laying of the Wreath – Joseph H. Murray Post 18

Recessional Bag Pipes – Lloyd Blackstone