PHOTOS: Memorial Day around the Treasure Valley

Several events around the Treasure Valley honored veterans over the past week ahead of Memorial Day.

Eagle Field of HonorNorman Kahler, Idaho News 6
Two UH-60 Black Hawks flew over the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery Saturday to remember the three pilots killed during a training mission earlier this year.Idaho News 6
Statue unveiled at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery.Idaho News 6
Kohlerlawn Memorial Day eventNicole Camarda, Idaho News 6
