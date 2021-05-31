Memorial Day ceremony at the Rock of Honor in Kleiner Park

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Across the country, Americans are observing Memorial Day at local parks with events to honor men and women who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Veterans, city officials and community members gathered at the Rock of Honor Monday morning. The names of Meridian's 62 fallen heroes were read out loud and can be found engraved on the Rock of Honor.

The Rock of Honor is a four-panel display representing the four elements of the earth; earth, air, wind, and fire.

“We want them to experience it. To come with us and remember as a family what those brave men and women did for us- to always remember," said Jaron Burlo, a Meridian resident. I have gone to Memorial Day celebrations with my parents as a child and wanted to pass that on to the next generation to always remember history."

Following the reading of each name, boy scouts laid a wreath on the monument and a rifle salute followed. The Rock of Honor memorial also holds a time capsule that will be opened on the 100 year anniversary of the start of WWII.