Meet the people behind Boise's Independence Day fireworks show

BOISE, Idaho — Every Fourth of July, Boise hosts their fireworks display in Ann Morrison Park.

The popular event draws a lot of people to the park each Independence Day, and it can be seen all around the city.

The team that brings the show to life is Western Display Fireworks. The company is based out of Oregon and it has handled Boise's show for the last 6 years.

“This is just one of those things that everyone looks forward to this time of year," said Gary Methven.

Gary put together the Boise show. He has 30 years in the firework business and he says he loves putting shows together in Boise.

“People still feel like Fireworks is kind of a symbol of our independence and it’s just a very strong emotion that you get from seeing this all in the sky," Methven said. "I just love the way the crowd responds to that."

For safety reasons, the process of getting the firework show ready is very specific. The mortars, which shoot off the fireworks were put in place on Monday, and the team spent all day Tuesday getting the show ready.

They have to sort all the fireworks into the right mortar in a specific order and wire them individually. This is because the computer program that ignites the wires goes off a timed script that sequences the fireworks down to the second.

The highest fireworks go up to around 1000 feet in the air, so you will have a good show from all around the city, but that didn't stop people from showing up to the park early.

Ivy Slade showed up around noon, eight hours before the show is supposed to start, to get a good view.

“I love the Fourth of July," Slade said. "Kind of selfishly my birthday is in a week so I kind of think the fireworks are for me."

The show starts at Ann Morrison Park around 10:15.