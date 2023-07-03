Where to catch fireworks and festivities this 4th of July

This year's Fourth of July celebrations are stretching through the week, beginning early in the Gem State with Nampa's God and Country Festival launching fireworks on June 28th and coming to a close with the Eagle Fun Days fireworks show on July 7th.

Here are some of the festivities you can catch across the Treasure Valley this Fourth of July.

"We the People" Liberty Day Parade in Boise (10 AM)

Thousands are expected to kick off the celebrations in downtown Boise tomorrow at the Liberty Day Parade. The theme for this year's parade is honoring our founding fathers and mothers.

The parade will start at 11th and Jefferson and move down to 4th Street before turning onto Bannock Street and heading back west, ending around 11:30 AM.

Idaho 4th of July Parade 2023 Live from Boise event page

Fireworks at Ann Morrison in Boise (6 PM)

The City of Boise is once again hosting the largest fireworks extravaganza in the Treasure Valley. Though the show won't start until dusk (around 10:15 PM), festivities will begin at the park starting at 6 pm.

KYLE GREEN KGREEN@IDAHOSTATESMAN.COM Snag a spot at Ann Morrison Park for this year’s fireworks show.

This year's celebrations include food trucks with a variety of treats and summer classics, alcohol for those over 21, and music courtesy of 107.1 K-HITS. For more information, check the event page.

Independence Day Fireworks in Meridian (4 PM)

Meridian will be hosting celebrations at Storey Park this year featuring food trucks and music starting at 4 pm, and professional fireworks starting at dusk.

More details on the event are available on the Meridian City website.

Lil Patriots Fun Run in Caldwell (7 AM)

The city of Caldwell will be hosting a fun run at Fairview Golf Course across from Memorial Park. There are options for a 1k, which is open to kids, families and seniors, and a 5k which is open to all.

You can sign up for the run on the event page here.

Independence Parade in Caldwell (9 AM)

The 4th of July parade in Caldwell will kick off in Memorial Park, moving into the city before following Cleveland Boulevard to 18th Avenue and circling up Blaine Street back to 5th Avenue.

The route for the parade is available here.

Brothers Park Fireworks in Caldwell (Dusk)

A firework display for the City of Caldwell will be held at Brother's Park, which is just across from the Caldwell YMCA.

More details on the festivities in Caldwell can be found on their 4th of July event page.

Land of the Free Parade in Middleton (11 AM)

Middleton's 4th of July parade will run down Main Street and Dewey Avenue before continuing down Triumph Drive and ending at Cornell and Middleton.

The parade is known for a crowd-friendly water fight, which is reserved for certain portions of the parade. To ensure you get a spot in a wet or dry zone of your choosing, consult the parade map available on the event page.

Days of the Old West Parade in Hailey (12 PM)

This year's 4th of July parade in Hailey will see over 80 float entrants march down Main Street. The event will be featuring youth and community organizations with more details on the event available on the event page.

4th of July Music Festival in McCall (10:30 AM)

Brundage is inviting those in the McCall area to attend a free music festival in celebration of the 4th of July. The grassy amphitheater at the base of the mountain will be home to live music by Spencer Batt, Corn Mash, and Lucky Tongue starting just after 10 am and continuing through 5 pm that night.

Details on the food and drinks available as well as information about the featured bands are available on the event page.

4th of July Cat Track 10k/5k Race at Brundage Mountain (10 AM)

Brundage will also be hosting a run for those in the area this Independence Day, showcasing breathtaking views of Payette Lake and the McCall area.

Details on registration for both the 5k and 10k variations of the run are available here.