Medical examiner rules cause of death for West Valley Medical Center CEO

The Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has released its findings in the death of Nicholas Manning, CEO of West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell.

Officials said Friday the case was “unpended” and ruled the cause as methamphetamine intoxication, with the manner of death undetermined.

Manning, 46, was found dead June 6 in a Baltimore hotel. Police at the time said there were no signs of trauma and responded to a report of a possible overdose.

Manning had served as CEO of West Valley since November 2024 after several leadership roles with HCA Healthcare.