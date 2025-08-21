Measles is circulating in Idaho, with a recent case reported in Bonner County

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — A third case of measles, otherwise known as Rubeola, was confirmed in Idaho this week after health officials diagnosed an unvaccinated child in Bonner County with the disease.

The past two cases this year were identified in Kootenai County and Eastern Idaho.

Officials with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare say the case in Bonner County is not connected to the case in Kootenai County, however, officials say the disease could be circulating.

"Without any link between these two confirmed cases in north Idaho or travel outside of their communities, it’s reasonable to suspect that there is more measles circulating,” said Idaho state epidemiologist, Dr. Christine Hahn.

Measles is a virus that is highly contagious, and is spread when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes.

Now, the Panhandle Health District is encouraging residents to check their vaccination records. Someone is considered immune to measles if they were born before 1957, have had a confirmed case of the disease, or have received both doses of the MMR vaccine.

Symptoms of infection include a distinctive rash, red eyes, high fever, cough, and a runny nose. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says while many people recover without issue, measles can lead to serious complications in young children or people with weakened immune systems.

If you experience symptoms, the health department urges you to call your primary care provider immediately.