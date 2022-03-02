McGeachin takes heat for sending video to AFPAC

An old adage says you can judge a person by the company they keep — but, that's not something Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin holds with.

After sending a videotaped greeting to a meeting of white supremacists, anti-semites and neo-nazis, McGeachin accused the media of playing "guilt by association".

Make no mistake, The relentless attacks against me and my character are attacks on all true conservatives in Idaho... I’m just standing in their way.



Thank you for having me on today, @kevinmillershow #idpol pic.twitter.com/uN0924UgTq — Janice McGeachin (@JaniceMcGeachin) March 1, 2022

Meanwhile, her own party released a statement saying those groups are "reprehensible" and have no place in the Idaho Republican Party.

“White supremacy, antisemitism, bigotry, and neo-Nazism are reprehensible and have no place in the Idaho Republican Party," the statement reads. "We always have and will continue to stand against these divisive ideologies. We are the Party of Lincoln which stands for individual liberty, inclusion, and diversity of thought. The promotion of hatred, bigotry, or the anti-American values of Russia is fundamentally incompatible with our shared conservative ideals and values.”

McGeachin's video asked the members of the America First Political Action conference to support her in her efforts to win the governor's seat over Brad Little.

Little didn't call out his lieutenant by name, but released a statement on Twitter saying, "I fully reject racism in all it's forms. There is no place for racism and hate in the great state of Idaho."