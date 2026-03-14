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McCammon man killed in I-15 motorcycle crash in Bannock County

Idaho State Police.jpg
Idaho State Police
Idaho State Police.jpg
Posted

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho — A McCammon man is dead as a result of a motorcycle crash in Bannock County.

On March 13, Idaho State Police (ISP) responded to a crash at milepost 67 on the northbound Interstate 15.

According to an ISP press release, a 31-year-old McCammon man was riding a 2021 Indian Motorcycle Co. Chieftain motorcycle when he lost control and crashed into the guardrail. He was not wearing a helmet, and he succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The interstate was closed for roughly 2 and a half hours as authorities cleared the scene.

The identity of the victim has yet to be released, and this crash remains under investigation by ISP.

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