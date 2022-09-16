Many gathered to Celebrate Mexicos Independence Day at the Hispanic Cultural Center

“Viva Mexico, Viva Mexico” shouted Ricardo Gerardo Higuera, President of the Boise Mexico Consulate.

September 16th marks Mexico's Independence Day, also called El Grito De Independencia, one of the most important holidays for Mexicans. The Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho and the Mexican Consulate hosted an event Thursday night to begin the celebration.

"I think it's very important to maintain the culture, and I think that by having this type of fiesta, it brings pride into the community," said Humberto Fuentes, President of the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho.

Like any traditional fiesta, the festivities had many gathered as they enjoyed music, food, family, and of course, lots of dancing.

"That's how we celebrate our heritage by sharing these performances. This year we have done this event, but we have done many other events in the past years where we practice and prepare with our community. Let's all come together to celebrate Mexican Independence Day," said Monteen-Alyse Ebert, Dance Instructor of Oyamel Folkloric Dance Instructor.

As a tradition in Mexico, city bells ring, recreating the 1810 call to arms, famously known as el Grito, the cry to overthrow Spanish rule and fight for independence. Mexico's president repeatedly yanks on a long sash to ring a bell. Still, in Idaho, Mexican Consul President Ricardo Gerardo Higuera rang the replica sent from Jalisco for the first time.

