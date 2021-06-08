Man who spent 18 years on death row declared innocent, awarded compensation

A man who spent 18 years on Idaho's death row and declared innocent and was awarded compensation.

The Idaho Innocence Project at Boise State University along with volunteer attorneys from Stoel Rivers secured the certificate of innocence for Charles Fain. The stipulation agreement with the Idaho Attorney General's office includes financial compensation based on the wrongful conviction act that was signed into law this year.

Related: Bill passes allowing for those wrongfully convicted in Idaho to be compensated

“Charles Fain is decent man who began a terrible nightmare almost 40 years ago. The people of Idaho have declared him innocent today,” said Idaho Innocence Project Director Greg Hampikian in a statement.

More: Christopher Tapp and Charles Fain testify in emotional hearing for wrongful conviction compensation bill

Fain served 17 years on death row for the murder and rape of a 9-year-old girl in Nampa in 1982. DNA testing later proved he did not commit the crime and he was freed from prison.