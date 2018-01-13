Man killed, woman hospitalized after vehicle enters Hayden Lake

HAYDEN, Idaho (AP) -- Authorities in northern Idaho say a Washington state man is dead and an Idaho woman is recovering after their vehicle went into Hayden Lake.

According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, emergency personnel responded around 2:30 a.m. Saturday after a report of a vehicle in the water at a boat launch.

Officials say 25-year-old Andrea Berkey of Post Falls was holding onto the dock and was pulled from the water, then transported to a hospital.

Initial responders couldn't get to 34-year-old Christopher Lancaster of Spokane Valley in the vehicle. A dive team later removed him from the vehicle, and he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Authorities are continuing to investigate.