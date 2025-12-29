Man killed in train collision along West Selle Road in Sandpoint

SANDPOINT, Idaho — A 63-year-old Sandpoint man is dead after his vehicle collided with a train on the afternoon of Sunday, December 28.

According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, the man was traveling westbound on West Selle Road when his truck hit a northbound train. The man was driving a 2008 Nissan Titan.

The collision pushed the Titan off the roadway, and the train came to a stop after its brakes were applied.

The man was not wearing a seat belt, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's identity has not been released, and the next of kin have been notified. Idaho State Police is continuing to investigate this crash.