Man killed at Christmas Day gathering in Boise

Police are in touch with all involved parties and say there is no threat to the public
A.J. Howard
Boise Police
Posted at 1:36 PM, Dec 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-26 15:36:55-05

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police are investigating a death they believe to be the result of a shooting during a domestic dispute on Christmas Day.

Police were first called to the 8000 block of W. Pomona Ct. for a report of a shooting around 7:30 p.m. First responders found an adult male victim and transported him to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Detectives from the Boise Police Violent Crime Unit and BPD’s Crime Lab responded to the scene.

"A preliminary investigation shows that several people were involved in a domestic dispute inside the house before the shooting," a press release stated. "Detectives are in contact with all involved parties and there is no threat to the public. BPD is working closely with the Ada County Prosecutors Office and the investigation is ongoing."

The victim's identity will be released by the coroner's office after the family has been notified.

