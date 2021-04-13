Man dead after police shooting in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Officers from the Garden City Police Department were involved in a shooting Tuesday morning that left one man dead, according to a news release.

Just before 1 a.m., three Garden City patrol officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on the 5100 block of N. Quinella Street in Garden City. Police say shortly after they arrived on scene, a 58-year-old white man left the home and pointed a handgun at the officers and verbally threatened them.

Two officers fired their service weapons and incapacitated the man, according to the release. The officers immediately requested paramedics and started life-saving efforts, but the man died of his injuries, the release states.

The officers were wearing full Garden City Police uniforms with recording devices and the CITF Team has video and audio from different perspectives. This was an unfortunate and very scary incident, and we are fortunate that the calling party nor any of our officers were injured or killed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the decedent’s family as well as our officers and their families. Although police officers understand and accept the risk, none of us want to be involved in this type of incident. This incident will a leave a void in a family and will change the lives of the officers forever. Chief Rick Allen

The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force was activated and the Ada County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation. There will be two investigations held, the first being an internal investigation and review of policy and procedure. The second investigation is criminal investigations by the Ada County Critical Incident Task Force to determine if any crimes were done.

The officers involved are on administrative leave pending review of the incident, in accordance with Garden City policy. The Ada County Coroner will identify the deceased once the appropriate notifications are made.