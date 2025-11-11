Man arrested for allegedly destroying new home with an excavator in Post Falls

POST FALLS, Idaho — At 5:38 a.m. Tuesday, Post Falls Police Department dispatchers received multiple 9-1-1 calls reporting that a man was demolishing a newly built home with an excavator.

The home, which is located near the intersection of W. Alsea Avenue and W. Platte Court, had recently been sold, but the buyers had not yet moved in.

When officers arrived, they saw a man driving away from the scene. Police later executed a traffic stop and arrested 29-year-old Fred Kudrna on charges of DUI, burglary, and malicious injury to property.

Authorities say Kudrna works in construction and “lives a transient lifestyle.” It's unclear what Kudrna's motive was for destroying the house.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, and additional charges may be forthcoming.