Man accused in plot to kill young sex abuse victim sentenced

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man who was convicted of soliciting the murder or kidnapping of a little girl who he was later convicted of sexually abusing has been sentenced to up to 30 years in prison for one of the crimes.

62-year-old Byron Ely was sentenced Tuesday on the lewd conduct charge. Fourth District Judge Patrick Miller said Ely would be eligible for parole after 15 years. Ely is scheduled to be sentenced in July on the criminal solicitation charge.

Prosecutors said Ely sexually abused a 7-year-old child in March of 2019, and that he later tried to hire people to kidnap or kill the young victim and her family.