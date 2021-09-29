Malheur County Health extends dates for COVID vaccine and testing drive-thru site, looks to offer Pfizer booster shot next week

ONTARIO, Oregon — The Malheur County Health Department is taking steps to make it as easy as possible for people to take advantage of free COVID-19 shots. On Tuesday, drivers rolled in at the Malheur County Fairgrounds to get tested for COVID or vaccinated against the virus in Ontario.

The health department set up the site in late August, aiming to improve vaccination rates. Malheur County ranks second to the last out of Oregon counties. State data shows the county has just 44 percent of its 18 plus population vaccinated.

“We are doing our best we are trying to get people vaccinated. We try to ensure people the vaccines are tested they are safe, effective and the prevent illness and death," said Angie Sillonis, Public Information Officer for the Malheur County Health Department.

The Oregon Health Authority administers the COVID-19 vaccine, and the health department offers rapid covid testing. They originally planned to wrap up the drive-thru option last week but decided to extend it through the rest of October.

“Initially, it was four weeks, and then we decided to go ahead and extended during the surge. In particular, we need to get a lot of people tested and as many get as many people vaccinated as we can," Sillonis said.

The health department is also looking to offer the Pfizer booster shot at the site. To be eligible, you will need to have gotten the second dose of the Pfizer shot at least six months ago, be 65 years of age or older. Younger people, 18 and up, can get a booster if they have an extreme risk of transmission due to their work.

“The Oregon Health Authority is doing our vaccines and they don’t have the forms for the booster dose so we hoped to offer the booster dose next week.”

The health department says the vaccine and testing are free. It is open to the community every Tuesday until October 26 at the fairgrounds in Ontario from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

OREGON GOV. BROW GIVES AN UPDATE ON PFIZER BOOSTER SHOT

On Tuesday, Gov. Kate Brown held a conference to discussed the state’s plan on administering the booster shots.