Vaccines, testing available every Tuesday at Malheur County Fairgrounds

COVID-19 testing and vaccine events are planned for the next four weeks on Tuesdays at the Malheur County Fairgrounds.

People can get free rapid COVID-19 testing and Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccines from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fairgrounds. The Malheur County Health Department will also be giving out $25 gift cards with each vaccine dose.

Malheur County Health Department

There are drive-through and walk-up options available and anyone will be tested, regardless of symptoms or exposure.

The health department says COVID-19 case counts and test positivity are alarmingly high. Health officials are hearing from local healthcare providers that they are seeing a lot of sick patients and people needing testing. As of August 30, the county has seen 4,078 total cases and 66 total deaths.

Malheur County Health Department

No insurance or other documentation is needed to get get a test or vaccine. Idaho and Oregon residents are welcome to come to the fairgrounds and get tested or the vaccine.