Malachi Nelson, No. 1 prospect of 2023, commits to BSU

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State University landed its highest rated prospect in program history on Saturday.

Quarterback Malachi Nelson announced on X his commitment to BSU saying "Boise, this is it.. Committed #BleedBlue." The No.1 prospect of the 2023 class and former five-star QB joins the broncos after one season at the University of Southern California.

The announcement comes after an official visit with Boise state. Nelson entered the Transfer portal on December 18. He attempted only three passes in his campaign with the Trojans sitting a majority of his time behind Heisman QB Caleb Williams.

It is expected Nelson will take over after former starting QB Taylen Green transferred to the University of Arkansas.