Making maps the old fashion way

CALDWELL, Idaho — In this week's Made in Idaho, it's all about maps!

A lot of people can get maps on their phone, but there's nothing like having a real map to get you from point A to point B.

Wendell Unrau is a map maker. Unrau says map making is becoming a lost art, "There's very few of us still doing this kind of thing.”

That 'thing' is making maps for drivers, hikers, bikers, hunters, and just about everybody who likes looking at maps.

Unrau says he has a lot of maps, and has a lot of fun making them. "We have the whole state of Idaho covered with maps. My map looks a little off here. I won't be able to sell this one in Idaho City," he continued.

Once you're done with measuring and cutting...you start to fold...yes that's right fold every map by hand. And it's not as easy as you might think.

Unrau will load up his car with the folded maps and hit the road to sell the maps to his clients, gas stations, mini-marts, and stores. Big Sky Maps here in Caldwell will even show you how to fold a map.

So if you're looking for a specific map, just contact Wendell at Big Sky Maps because he might just have it.

Get Outlook for iOS

