"You Are More" is sweeping Mountain Home; high school students looking out for their community's mental health

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — High school students in Mountain Home are taking caring for mental health to a whole new level. It's called “You Are More” and it has been a driving force for mental health awareness in the Mountain Home community.



The “You Are More” movement began to take shape in 2022. As in, "You Are More Important Than You Realize."

Currently, the movement is focused on reaching the youth of Mountain Home, visiting local elementary schools, and holding community events.

This grassroots movement is slowly gaining ground across Mountain Home, with hopes of expanding into neighboring communities.

Starting after the pandemic, high school students in Mountain Home, at both Mountain Home High School and Bennett Mountain High School, knew they needed to do something to help support their community.

"The ‘You Are More’ Movement was created by students, specifically for students last year but it kind of just grew beyond that, our community was very accepting of it. Everyone was struggling with mental health after the pandemic. So, it's here to act as a community support system, where we can all support each other through it," said Bennett Mt. High School community coordinator Ashlie Lambrecht.

"The You Are More Club that is at Mountain Home High School has gone to a bunch of elementary schools and greeted those kids as they were coming to school to hopefully create a positive impact for them in their day," said M.H.H.S. Senior and “You Are More” member, Ava Johnson.

For Mountain Home seniors Ava Johnson and Liam Peterson, the “You Are More” movement is something they know has already done a lot for the community and has the potential to reach so many more in the future. Going beyond youth, it's a movement for everyone.

"It's just everybody, no matter what age. We just want everyone to know they are more," said Johnson.

"I think starting with children is a good way to know that they have that support growing up, especially through teenage years but even when you're an adult and you're going through hardships it's important to focus on your mental health as well," said Peterson.

"We're looking at our sister towns like Jerome and Twin Falls, areas like that. We were recently partnered with Boise State and the Boise VA, as well," said Lambrecht.

"It could be teachers or just classmates, everyone cares about you, and everyone wants you to live your best life," added Peterson.

Ultimately, the movement aims to keep their community mentally healthy and promote positive overall well-being for years to come.

If you want to learn more about the "You Are More" movement or if you would like to help these students keep it going check out their Instagram page @YOUAREMORE208.