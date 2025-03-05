Widening project of Shoshone Falls Road going smoothly, road closures remain in place

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Construction crews are making significant progress on Shoshone Falls Road, which has been closed for the past three months due to a major road-widening project.

The project aims to widen the only access road to Shoshone Falls, with construction expected to be completed by early June. The road has been closed to the public to ensure safety and facilitate the extensive work required.

"It's going well; we've encountered some rock and had to mitigate that a little bit," said Twin Falls Parks and Recreation Director Wendy Davis.

Crews have been working since October of last year to completely remove the old road and widen as much of a new roadway as possible.

One of the biggest challenges has been dealing with unexpected water sources that have appeared during construction.

"We just find seeps and flows that we weren't necessarily anticipating, and we had to figure out how to contain it and put it to where we need it to be and try to leave it as natural as possible," explained Davis.

The most significant part of the project involved removing nearly 15 feet of canyon wall around a notorious 'blind corner.' Instead of blasting, the contractor opted to chip away the rock, leaving a more natural finish.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office has emphasized that the road closure is strictly enforced for public safety. "We've got reports that people are bypassing these road closure signs," said Twin Falls County Sheriff's Sergeant Ken Mencl.

The sheriff's office warns that in the event of a medical emergency, access to the area is severely restricted, making it difficult for emergency services to reach those in need.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office reminds the public that violating the road closure could result in fines or tickets.

As construction continues, the community looks forward to the improved access to Shoshone Falls once the project is completed.

